VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Shares Up 0%

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)’s stock price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $22.66. 9,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

