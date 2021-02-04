VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID) Trading Up 0.4%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)’s stock price were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.21 and last traded at $30.21. Approximately 512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.09.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CID. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.