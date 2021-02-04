Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,068.67

Victrex plc (VCT.L) (LON:VCT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,068.67 and traded as high as $2,396.00. Victrex plc (VCT.L) shares last traded at $2,342.00, with a volume of 136,711 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,377.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,068.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 46.14 ($0.60) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Victrex plc (VCT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.20%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,408 ($31.46), for a total transaction of £41,875.12 ($54,710.11). Insiders have purchased 16 shares of company stock worth $35,706 in the last three months.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

