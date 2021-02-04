Vicus Capital Acquires 6,714 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. 17,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,967. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.70 and a twelve month high of $132.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.96.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

