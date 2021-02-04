Vicus Capital Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Vicus Capital lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.55% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

FBND traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,200. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.60. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.