Vicus Capital Buys 3,885 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $170.82. 1,052,826 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

