Vicus Capital Buys 7,149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,883,000 after acquiring an additional 446,861 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,546,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,926,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,594,000 after acquiring an additional 405,326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,680. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

