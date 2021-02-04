Vicus Capital Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,482 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414,766 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,800 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after acquiring an additional 416,585 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,360,000. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,169 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,282,645. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $57.11.

