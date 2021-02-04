Vicus Capital Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $51,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.29. 140,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.36. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

