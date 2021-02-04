Vicus Capital Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $117.49. 7,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

