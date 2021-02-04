Vicus Capital Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after acquiring an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.20. 4,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49.

