Vicus Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,163 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 2.6% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,940,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,146,000 after purchasing an additional 97,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,040,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,697,000 after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after purchasing an additional 462,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,685,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,367,000 after purchasing an additional 93,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,614. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 62.19%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 26,886 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,253,046.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,251,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

