Vicus Capital Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.06. 61,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,780. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

