Vicus Capital Sells 873 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vicus Capital decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.45. 45,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,499,838. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.81. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

