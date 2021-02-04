Vidulum (VDL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,389.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $128,899.13 and approximately $15,389.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001143 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000577 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

