VIDY Reaches Market Cap of $8.96 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and approximately $795,022.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00069390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.09 or 0.01282119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00057590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,251.53 or 0.06050734 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.