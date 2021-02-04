VIG Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,664.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, VIG has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. VIG has a total market capitalization of $628,739.71 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00165425 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,183,793 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.