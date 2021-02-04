Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.03

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 1108096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.
VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.55.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
Featured Article: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.