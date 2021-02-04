Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.03

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$19.03 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 1108096 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

VFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) to C$26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.55.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.3001928 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,077,688.60. Also, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total transaction of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

