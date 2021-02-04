VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $435.50

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (VOF.L) (LON:VOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 435.50 ($5.69) and last traded at GBX 427.50 ($5.59), with a volume of 210222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.58).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 429.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.42 million and a PE ratio of 285.00.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

