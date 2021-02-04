Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.63. 565,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 10,795,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vinco Ventures stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vinco Ventures as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels.

