Vipshop Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 28,171 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,234% compared to the typical volume of 2,111 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vipshop by 384.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,935,191 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vipshop by 364.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 67.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 1,300.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $4,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CLSA lowered shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,078. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.77. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

