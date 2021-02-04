Virtu Financial (VIRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.26.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

