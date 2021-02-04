Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 137,263 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Visa worth $396,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $203.44. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.