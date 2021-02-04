Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

VSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

VSH stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

