Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $32.96. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 33,694 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 32,590 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 50.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

