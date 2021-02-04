VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Down 6%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price fell 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03. 1,755,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,302,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTGN shares. William Blair raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $281.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

