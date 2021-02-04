Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VCRA stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $89,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $335,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,798.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,206 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,165 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

