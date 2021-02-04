Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of VOD stock remained flat at $$18.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 139,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

