Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of VOD remained flat at $$18.79 on Thursday. 457,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,683. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.