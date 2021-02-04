Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VOD remained flat at $$18.79 on Thursday. 457,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,683. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 139,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 170,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

