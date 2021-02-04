Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD remained flat at $$18.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.