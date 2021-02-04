Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VNT stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.