W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $455.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $465.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.28% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.71.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $366.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.89 and its 200-day moving average is $376.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

