Wagerr Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.30 million and $638.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000266 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018222 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 216,035,324 coins and its circulating supply is 194,655,710 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Wagerr Coin Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.