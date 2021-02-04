Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading 35.2% Higher

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) traded up 35.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $8.60. 6,335,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 880% from the average session volume of 646,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Wah Fu Education Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

