Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises approximately 1.7% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 99,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,497.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.13. 100,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,426. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

