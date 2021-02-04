Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.12 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share.

WD stock traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.26. 33,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,820. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $94.84. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $701,201.55. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,033.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.