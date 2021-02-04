Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Raised by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,768 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total transaction of $39,106,600.00. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,790. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.59.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.