Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $77.99 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00185189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006592 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.01817675 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

