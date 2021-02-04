Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 29.4% Over Last Week

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Wanchain has a market cap of $84.02 million and $9.29 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001352 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00204777 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $669.11 or 0.01820269 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

