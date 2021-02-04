Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $32.22.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

