Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.60 Million

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to announce $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $58.20 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $52.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WASH. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

WASH stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $49.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

