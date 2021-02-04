Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$126.49 and last traded at C$126.73. 353,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 289,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.85.

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.72, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

