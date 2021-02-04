Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of WM opened at $112.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $306,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,126 shares of company stock worth $8,510,513. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

