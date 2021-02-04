Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 17.3%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price rose 17.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 1,042,112 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 670,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $21,225,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 151,052 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 630,747 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 329,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 931,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 638,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

