Waves Reaches Market Cap of $793.97 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Waves has a total market cap of $793.97 million and approximately $157.91 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $7.62 or 0.00020445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003885 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,248,144 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

