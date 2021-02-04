WAX Price Reaches $0.0422 (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $63.48 million and $3.28 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040631 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,727,465,687 coins and its circulating supply is 1,505,634,826 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

