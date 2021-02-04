Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $16,681.07 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.73, for a total value of $16,681.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,462.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97.

W stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. 1,710,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

