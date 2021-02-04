Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $16,681.07 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 59 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.73, for a total value of $16,681.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,462.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Anke Schaferkordt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 4th, Anke Schaferkordt sold 243 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $58,268.97.
W stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $284.97. 1,710,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,005. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.28.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on W. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair upgraded Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
