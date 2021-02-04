Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.99. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 204,151 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after buying an additional 135,695 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.