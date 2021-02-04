WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 108,656 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 16,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $87.22 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

