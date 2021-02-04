WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.99-4.03 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,786. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

